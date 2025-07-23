Assam: Silchar Municipal Corporation continues eviction drive to clear encroachments

Silchar: The Silchar Municipal Corporation (SMC) on Wednesday conducted eviction drives at multiple locations in the town for the third consecutive day, as part of an ongoing campaign in Assam, officials said.

The operation, conducted with the support of police and enforcement personnel, aimed to clear unauthorised encroachments from footpaths and roads in order to ease pedestrian and vehicular movement in congested areas.

According to an official release, the drive covered several prominent stretches, including Sadarghat Road, Central Road, Premtola Point, Shillong Patty, Park Road, the Court Compound, and the stretch between Capital Point and the SMC office.

Officials used loudspeakers at each site to instruct vendors to vacate the area voluntarily before dismantling structures and removing goods that were left behind.

A spokesperson for the SMC said the eviction drive was undertaken in response to public complaints about growing congestion and obstruction caused by illegal stalls. The official added that the initiative is part of the civic body’s broader urban management efforts.

“We understand the concerns of street vendors, but public safety and convenience take priority. We are in the process of identifying designated vending zones where vendors can operate without causing obstruction,” the spokesperson said.

The SMC stated that similar operations would continue in the coming days and that regular monitoring would be carried out to prevent re-encroachment. The civic body also appealed to vendors to cooperate with authorities and relocate to notified spaces once they are established.