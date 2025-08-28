Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrives in Assam on Thursday evening, beginning a high-profile two-day tour packed with political, developmental, and commemorative engagements.

His visit comes at a decisive time for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the Northeast, as the party seeks to consolidate its organizational machinery while simultaneously pushing forward national security and infrastructure agendas.

“Leaving for Assam on a two-day tour. Today, will chair the BJP’s core committee meeting in Guwahati. In the morning tomorrow will initiate the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory to bolster cyber security in the region along with various other projects. Later in the day will address the ‘NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan’ and the Birth Centenary Celebration of former CM Golap Borbora Ji. Eager to meet the enthusiastic people of Assam,” Shah posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday evening.

The core committee meeting in Guwahati is expected to be a critical forum where Shah, alongside top state leaders, will chart the BJP’s immediate political roadmap in Assam. Analysts say the discussions could cover organizational restructuring, constituency-level strategies, and coordination with alliance partners ahead of upcoming electoral cycles.

Equally significant is the inauguration of the National Cyber Forensic Laboratory on Friday morning. The state-of-the-art facility is aimed at enhancing cyber resilience and equipping law enforcement agencies in the Northeast with advanced tools to combat digital crimes and national security threats. This initiative underscores the government’s recognition of the region’s strategic importance in the digital era.

Later, Shah will turn to mass outreach, addressing the NDA Panchayat Pratinidhi Sammelan, a gathering of grassroots representatives that will test the party’s rural penetration and political resonance. He will also participate in the birth centenary celebration of Golap Borbora, Assam’s first non-Congress chief minister, honoring his legacy as a leader who shaped the state’s democratic journey.

Shah’s packed itinerary underlines the dual thrust of the BJP’s Northeast strategy — strengthening the party’s political foundation while simultaneously advancing security and development in a region long considered the frontier of India’s strategic interests.