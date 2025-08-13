Guwahati: Several police personnel were injured during a confrontation with locals in the Digholbali area of Assam’s Hojai district on Tuesday evening, officials said.

According to police, the incident occurred when a team visited the area to inquire into a gathering of residents protesting against the poor condition of local roads and alleged illegal movement of heavy vehicles. The situation escalated after an argument broke out between the two sides.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“Suddenly, they began vandalising police vehicles and assaulting officers. Some even attempted to detain us,” a police officer at the scene said.

To disperse the crowd, police resorted to firing blank rounds and using batons. Six police vehicles and a motorcycle were damaged, Hojai Superintendent of Police Saurav Gupta said, adding that several on-duty personnel, including constables, sustained injuries.

Locals, however, alleged that police intervened abruptly while they were holding a meeting, which provoked the crowd.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

A case has been registered for unlawful assembly and assaulting on-duty officials. Police said several suspects have been identified, with some already detained pending formal arrest.