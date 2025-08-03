Guwahati: Assam’s Kamrup district police have detained seven Class 11 students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Rangia, for allegedly sexually abusing a Class 6 student over a period of three months.

The survivor and the accused are all minors and live in the boys’ hostel of the central government-run school.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident came to light after the survivor informed his parents, who then alerted school officials. The school principal responded by filing a police complaint.

Police presented the seven students before a juvenile court, which sent them to a correctional home for 14 days.

Authorities have conducted a medical examination of the survivor and are recording statements from the accused and school staff.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Investigators are also reviewing CCTV footage from the hostel and school premises and assessing whether the school had adequate safeguards to prevent such incidents.