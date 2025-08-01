Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that there has been a decline in child marriage cases, and in the overall crime rate as well.

Sarma was speaking to reporters in Guwahati this afternoon.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“In a landmark achievement for social reform and law enforcement, Assam has witnessed a 97.76% decline in child marriage cases over two years, from 5,410 cases in 2023 to just 122 cases till June 2025, according to official figures,” the Chief Minister said.

Alongside this, the overall crime rate in Assam has also dropped sharply, from 379 to 127.3 (per lakh population) in 2025 till June, indicating a significant improvement in law and order.

“Due to the concerted efforts of our government, we have been able to significantly reduce cases of child marriage and the overall crime rate in Assam. The monthly trends indicate a positive trajectory this year as well, as @assampolice remains ever vigilant to ensure a Safe Assam,” Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote on X on Friday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Due to the concerted efforts of our Govt, we have been able to significantly reduce cases of child marriage and overall crime rates in Assam.



The monthly trends indicate a positive trajectory this year as well as @assampolice remains ever vigilant to ensure a Safe Assam. pic.twitter.com/75VFIt5WyJ — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2025

The data also reveals that Assam’s conviction rate has surged from 5.5% to 26.22% in 2025 (till June), which experts say is a strong indicator of “faster justice delivery” and “stricter prosecution” under the reformed judicial-police coordination.

A senior police officer from Assam Police remarked, “The police force is now more alert, responsive, and better equipped to deal with social evils. The drop in child marriage cases is just the beginning; our mission is to ensure total eradication.”

Meanwhile, social workers across Assam are hailing the numbers as a turning point in the state’s fight against deep-rooted social practices, urging continued awareness and vigilance at the grassroots.