Guwahati: The district administration of Sribhumi has clamped down on all forms of unlawful assembly and gatherings under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), following apprehensions of a possible breach in peace and law and order in the district.

The order came in the wake of a 12-hour bandh followed by violent protest after the renaming of Karimganj as Sribhumi.

Issuing the order on Saturday, the District Magistrate of Sribhumi stated that intelligence inputs and recent developments suggested a looming threat to public tranquility.

To prevent any untoward incident, the administration found it necessary to take immediate precautionary measures across the district.

According to the order, the assembly of five or more persons without prior permission has been strictly prohibited.

Similarly, bandh calls, rallies, strikes, dharnas, and demonstrations cannot be organized unless sanctioned by the authorities.

Carrying weapons, explosives, or any suspicious materials has also been banned to ensure public safety.

The directive further restricts obstruction of vehicular movement and illegal roadside parking.

The use of loudspeakers and high-decibel sound systems without official approval has been outlawed as well.

However, the order makes exemptions for essential services, including government officials on duty, ambulances, fire services, and other emergency responses.

District authorities have clarified that the order comes into effect immediately and will remain enforced until further notice.

The administration has also warned that violators will face strict legal action under the relevant provisions of law.

The imposition of Section 163 reflects the administration’s intent to maintain peace and stability in Sribhumi, especially at a time when tensions are reportedly high in the region.

Security forces have been put on alert, and monitoring has been intensified to ensure compliance with the order.