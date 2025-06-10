Guwahati: Assam Police on Monday confiscated narcotics valued at an astounding Rs 45 crore during two consecutive anti-narcotics operations in Cachar district.

The massive seizure, primarily of Yaba tablets, marks a major blow to the illicit drug trade, dismantling a larger narcotics network operating in Assam.

Reports indicate that the Cachar police carried out coordinated raids acting on precise intelligence. During the raid, police recovered approximately 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth around Rs 45 crore and arrested four individuals.

Following the seizure, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official social media handle X, lauded the effort of the Assam police in combating drug trafficking in the state.

He stated, Rs 45 Crore of Drugs recovered in two successful anti-narcotics operations, Cachar police seized 1.5 lakh Yaba tablets worth Rs 45 crore in two back-to-back operations based on credible intelligence.

CM Sarma reiterated the firm stand of Assam Police in combating drug trafficking and protecting the youth.