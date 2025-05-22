Guwahati: A Royal Bengal Tiger, which had reportedly instilled fear among locals for weeks, was tragically killed by a mob in Dusutimukh village, Golaghat district, Assam, on Thursday.

The adult male tiger was hunted down in the paddy fields of the Bokakhat subdivision, sparking outrage and reigniting debates on human-wildlife conflict.

Assam Forest Department officials confirmed the recovery of the tiger’s carcass later in the day, noting that several body parts, including its skin, teeth, ears, and legs, had been removed.

A formal case has been registered, and authorities are actively working to identify and trace the individuals involved in the illegal killing.

“We have registered a case and the police are identifying and tracing the people who were part of the mob,” stated a forest department official.

The department stated that such actions not only constitute a violation of wildlife protection laws but also severely jeopardize ongoing conservation efforts for endangered species.

Sources indicated that the tiger was reportedly discovered hiding in a paddy field, where it was surrounded by a large group of villagers armed with sticks and sharp tools.

The mob then attacked and killed the animal, blaming it for livestock attacks and a persistent sense of danger in the area.

Villagers expressed their frustration, stating they had repeatedly raised concerns about the tiger’s presence and criticized authorities for perceived inaction.

“We were living in fear for weeks, but the forest department took no serious steps. This tragedy could have been prevented,” lamented one resident.

Following the incident, the police in eastern Assam’s Golaghat district arrested a man on charges of killing an adult tiger and mutilating its carcass.

The accused is alleged to have participated in partially skinning the animal and removing several of its body parts.