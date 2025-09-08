Guwahati: Tuliam Ronghang, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday.

Ronghang submitted a detailed memorandum highlighting the long-pending constitutional and developmental concerns of the hill people of Karbi Anglong.

Ronghang, accompanied by MP Amarsing Tisso, MLA Darsing Ronghang, EM Surjya Rongphar, MAC Lunsing Teron, and Adviser Elwin Teron, conveyed the deep aspirations of the people of Karbi Anglong and expressed gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his time and attention.

The memorandum strongly urged the Central Government to fast-track the 125th Constitutional Amendment Bill (2019).

Ronghang pointed out that for over three decades, villages under KAAC have been deprived of direct Finance Commission funds due to constitutional restrictions.

While states such as Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya have benefitted from such allocations, Karbi Anglong has remained excluded, resulting in severe developmental disparities. He emphasized that the amendment was the only instrument to ensure justice and equity for rural development in the region.

Another critical demand placed before the Home Minister was the implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution.

Ronghang stressed that for 55 years, the people of Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao have endured uncertainty, unrest, and piecemeal accords that failed to provide clarity in governance, lawmaking, or funding.

He urged the Union Government to initiate tripartite talks among the KAAC-led team, the Assam Government, and the Centre in order to achieve a permanent and honourable solution.

Ronghang appealed to Shah to expedite the 125th Amendment before the 16th Finance Commission award comes into effect and to move swiftly on Article 244(A), stressing that these issues transcend politics and are instead matters of justice, equality, and the rightful place of the hill people in India’s democratic framework.

The meeting, marked by earnestness and urgency, underscored the KAAC leadership’s commitment to ensuring a brighter, more equitable future for Karbi Anglong.

With renewed hope, Ronghang said the people of the hill districts looked forward to decisive action from the Union Government.