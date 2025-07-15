Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: A recent bird survey in the park has confirmed the presence of 43 grassland bird species, including some of India’s rarest and most threatened birds.

The Swamp Prinia (Honali ghay pati), Bristled Grassbird (Suli thoka ghay soray), and Rufous-rumped Grassbird (Lal pithir ghay soray) appear among them, seldom-seen birds that rely heavily on healthy floodplain grasslands.

One of the most exciting finds was the rediscovery of the Finn’s Weaver, locally known as Tukura Soray, a brilliantly colored bird and expert nest-builder.

Its woven nests, perched high atop trees, are masterpieces of avian architecture and signal a healthy, undisturbed habitat. Ecologists and birdwatchers say the reappearance of such species points to the revival of Kaziranga’s fragile and often ignored grassland ecosystem.

“We used to worry that these birds were lost from this region. Seeing them again is like hearing the forest breathe with joy,” said a senior ornithologist who participated in the survey, led by the Assam Forest Department in collaboration with wildlife NGOs.

The news has sent waves of excitement through the birdwatching community. “I’ve waited ten years to see the Tukura Soray, and finally spotting it here was magical,” said Aritra Dey, a bird enthusiast from Kolkata. “It’s not just about the bird, it’s about what its presence tells us. It means the grasslands are alive again.”

Priyanka Barman, a local birder from Guwahati, said, “The Bristled Grassbird’s return feels like a dream come true. These birds respond to even the slightest environmental changes. If they’ve come back, something is clearly going right.”

Wildlife photographers are also heading toward Kaziranga, hoping to capture these rarely seen birds. Social media is buzzing with posts celebrating the return of these “grassland ghosts”, once feared, gone forever.

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, attracts global recognition for its one-horned rhinoceroses, elephants, water buffaloes, and Royal Bengal tigers.

But beyond the marshes and dense forests lies another treasure: its floodplain grasslands, often overlooked yet teeming with life. These grassy stretches are the last refuge for many vanishing species, including these rare birds that serve as ecological indicators of habitat health.

With the return of species like the Swamp Prinia, Rufous-rumped Grassbird, and the beloved Tukura Soray, Kaziranga once again proves that it is not just a sanctuary for giants, but also a cradle for some of nature’s most delicate and mysterious wonders.