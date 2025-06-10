Guwahati: In response to rising temperatures across various parts of Assam, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has authorised all District Commissioners (DCs) to revise school timings based on local weather conditions.

On Tuesday, Guwahati recorded a high temperature of 37°C. Addressing the situation on social media, Minister Pegu stated, “In view of the heatwave alert issued by the Meteorological Department, all District Commissioners are requested to remain vigilant and exercise their delegated authority to reschedule school hours as per local weather conditions.”

District authorities are expected to make further decisions regarding school timings based on real-time weather assessments. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has clarified that no official heatwave alert has been issued for Assam.

While temperatures are above normal in some areas, they do not currently meet the criteria for a heatwave. Officials continue to closely monitor the weather situation across the state.

