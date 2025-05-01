Assam: Rampant illegal deforestation threatens West Kamrup reserve forests, locals allege official complicity

Guwahati: Reserve forest areas within the West Kamrup Division in Assam are facing a severe threat from rampant illegal deforestation and soil mining, with allegations pointing towards the complicity of forest officials.

The situation has drawn public outrage and exposed systemic failures in forest protection.

The crisis surfaced after residents of Sukuniapara-Boripara raised alarms about illegal excavation in the Bondapara range, a sensitive area that also serves as a wild elephant corridor.

Upon visiting the site, West Kamrup Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Subodh Talukdar was reportedly shocked by the level of destruction.

Deputy Range Officer Bhairab Chandra Sharma failed to produce valid documentation when questioned about the ongoing soil cutting.

He presented expired mining papers lacking proper details. Sharma also admitted that smugglers are indeed operating in the area.

Subsequently, DFO Talukdar confirmed that the presented documents do not justify any mining in the reserve forest and are inadequate as legal proof.

Meanwhile, local leaders are now accusing forest officials of being complicit. “We reported the illegal activity to the department, but they ignored us,” said Boripara Village Headman Jagdish Rabha. “We believe they’re involved. People are afraid to intervene—smugglers threaten retaliation in the dark.”

“Rabha also accused officials of supporting illegal sand mining from the Singra River near Dekapara village.”

He and other villagers have appealed directly to Kamrup’s Guardian Minister and State Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary for an investigation and immediate action.

Moreover, an anonymous resident from Bondapara painted a bleak picture: “The forest division is a lost cause. Every day, three to seven logs are taken from the forest and sent to the Brahmaputra riverbank. The department hasn’t addressed deforestation or human-elephant conflicts. The protectors have become the exploiters.”

He added that the illegal extraction of resources has led to massive revenue losses for the government, contributing to rising taxes and prices for ordinary citizens.

Despite the grim situation, some locals expressed cautious hope now that the DFO has seen the illegal operations firsthand. “We’ll wait and watch if action finally follows,” said one resident.