Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that 33 new illegal infiltrators have been pushed back to Bangladesh, continuing the state’s ongoing crackdown on unauthorized migrants.

In the last six months, Assam authorities have reportedly deported around 1,200 illegal entrants, according to official figures.

Sarma highlighted the government’s firm stance against unlawful migration, sharing on X: “33 new infiltrators have been PUSHED BACK to where they belong — Bangladesh. BEWARE: Our stringent efforts continue and will further intensify in the coming days.”

The announcement comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated the central government’s commitment to making Assam and India free from illegal infiltration during the NDA’s Panchayat Sammelan in Guwahati.

Shah assured that both the Union and state governments are working closely to detect and deport foreigners who have entered the state unlawfully.

The state government argues that the presence of illegal migrants poses demographic, cultural, and economic challenges. However, opposition parties and rights groups have strongly criticized the deportations, describing them as “illegal and inhuman” and claiming they violate international human rights and asylum protocols.

Despite the criticisms, the Sarma administration maintains that the crackdown will continue relentlessly until Assam is free from illegal migration.