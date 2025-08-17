Guwahti: A 22-year-old Indigenous Assamese woman employed at SB Mobile in TDA market in Assam’s Tinsukia district has alleged that her employer, Mohammed Aquram, slapped her in front of customers in his shop.

The woman, identified as Bornali Borpatra Gohain, claimed during a media interaction on Saturday that the incident followed months of mental harassment.

Bornali’s account has led to protests outside the TDA gate, with hundreds of people gathering to demand justice.

In response, several local shops closed in solidarity, disrupting business activities in the busy market for several hours. As of Sunday afternoon, the accused had not issued any public statement.

During her media interaction, Bornali explained, “I started to cry, and he told me to stay silent, saying, ‘Other shopkeepers will hear you.’” She also mentioned that she had been enduring mental harassment since she began her employment at the shop.

The news quickly spread across the market and surrounding areas, leading to further demonstrations. Protesters, including local community leaders, have called for an apology from the employer and immediate action.

One community leader remarked, “Assault in the workplace is unacceptable. Women like Bornali, who come from rural backgrounds to work in town, deserve to be treated with respect.”

The TDA market, which has faced controversies in the past, is now under renewed scrutiny regarding worker safety and accountability. Previous incidents at the market, including allegations of assault, have raised concerns about the environment for both workers and merchants.

In response to the situation, Kajal Gohain, president of Tinsukia Unnayan Pradhikaran, has called a meeting with local shop owners and organizations to discuss the matter further. The meeting is scheduled for tomorrow at 3:00 p.m. at the TDA Cultural Prakalp.

Local police have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.