Guwahati: A 22-year-old woman’s death during childbirth at a private hospital in Katigorah, Cachar district of Assam, has triggered widespread unrest and serious allegations of medical negligence.

The incident occurred on Friday (July 11) at Central Hospital, a recently opened private healthcare facility in Kalain.

The deceased, identified as Ramjana Begum, a resident of Kalain, was admitted to Central Hospital by her husband, Ali Haidar, on Friday morning.

She reportedly underwent a caesarean section around noon and gave birth to a baby boy. While the procedure initially appeared successful, her condition soon deteriorated, and the family was informed that she had been shifted to the ICU.

According to the family, hospital staff failed to provide clear updates on her condition and allegedly misled them about the availability of qualified medical professionals.

The victim’s father-in-law claimed they were assured of experienced doctors, but later discovered that no such personnel were present during the procedure. “She was kept on oxygen, but there was no proper treatment,” he said.

Tensions escalated around 4:45 PM, prompting police intervention after the family and relatives confronted hospital staff upon being told Ramjana was on a ventilator. Suspecting she had already passed away, the family accused the hospital of withholding the truth.

As the news spread, hundreds of residents gathered at the hospital premises, demanding accountability. Protesters alleged that unqualified individuals were conducting surgeries and raised concerns about the hospital’s credibility. Some even likened the practices to “Munna Bhai MBBS-style” operations, implying lack of proper medical oversight.

Amid the growing unrest, a hospital staff member at the reception was assaulted by a relative of the deceased. Police intervened quickly to prevent further violence, and additional personnel were called in from Kalain, Gumrah, and Silchar. Katigorah Circle Officer Dr Robert Tolar and the Deputy Superintendent of Police later visited the site to monitor the situation.

By evening, police detained four individuals associated with the hospital: Dr G D Dewri (a government doctor also linked to Katigorah Model Hospital), Dr Tasmin Sumaiya Laskar, lab technician Ashraful Islam, and another unidentified staff member.

Meanwhile, Central Hospital’s in-charge Dr Saptarshi Chakraborty, along with Ramesh Paul, Animesh Das, and others named in the FIR lodged by the victim’s husband, are reportedly absconding.

Ramjana Begum’s body was sent to Silchar Medical College and Hospital for post-mortem examination. While minor stone-pelting incidents were reported during the unrest, the hospital did not suffer significant damage. A mild lathi charge by paramilitary forces dispersed the crowd around 8:30 PM.

Authorities have assured a full investigation into the incident. However, local residents continue to demand the immediate closure of the hospital and legal action against those deemed responsible.