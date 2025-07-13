Guwahati: Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA), a forum of nationalist citizens in Northeast India, while appreciating the Assam government for its decisive actions to regain thousands of encroached lands from illegal settlers, has also emphasized the need for proper initiatives to compensate evicted families according to the law.

The forum admits that the indigenous population of Assam will support the series of eviction drives, which had been delayed for decades under successive governments in Dispur.

It also asserted that Asomiya is neither weak nor has low self-esteem, such that any motivated element can emerge and blackmail the community without rebuttal.

“Meanwhile, it has been observed that some media outlets have started using the term ‘Bengali-origin Muslim community’ to identify a section of evicted people in Assam. Nobody knows why they are shy of using the terms ‘Bangladesh-origin’ or ‘East Pakistan-origin’ to recognize the millions of families who entered Assam from the neighboring country. Are they afraid of creating resentment among the Asomiya people by using the words Bangladesh and East Pakistan, or do they think they can fool us?” concluded the PPFA statement.