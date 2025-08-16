Guwahati: The Assam government’s decision to name the under-construction Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover after the legendary Kamrup ruler Prithu Maharaj has been endorsed by a forum of nationalist citizens.

The group has also urged Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to install a life-size statue of the iconic monarch, also known as Visvasundaradeva, alongside the flyover, which is set to become the longest in Northeast India. They believe such a tribute would appropriately honour Prithu’s legacy and his significance in Assam’s rich historical and cultural heritage.

The Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) has praised Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his assertion that the decision to name the Dighalipukhuri–Noonmati flyover after the legendary Kamrup ruler Prithu Maharaj reflects the State government’s commitment to preserving Assam’s cultural heritage.

The PPFA emphasized that this move also aims to inspire younger generations by honouring historical figures who defended the region from foreign invasions.

Sarma, speaking after hoisting the Tricolour on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day at Khanapara, announced that the four-lane elevated corridor, which will connect the Dighalipukhuri (Ambari) area with the Noonmati locality, will be named after the medieval Kamarupa king.

Prithu is credited with defeating the Turkish-Afghan invader Muhammad-i-Bakhtiyar Khilji in 1206 CE, when Khilji had already killed over 10,000 Buddhist monks and destroyed renowned centres of learning, such as Nalanda and Vikramshila in central India.

Khilji also attempted to invade Tibet, bypassing the Kamrup kingdom, but was unable to overpower the Tibetan forces. As he retreated through Kamrup, Prithu Maharaj decisively defeated his army in what is now present-day North Guwahati. Khilji was ultimately assassinated by his general, Ali Mardan, during his retreat.

In a statement, the PPFA highlighted that “Prithu Maharaj deserves recognition for his steadfast defence of Kamrup’s Hindu cultural legacy, where Sanskrit was honoured as the official language, and for preventing early foreign aggression in this region of Bharat.” The PPFA also noted that the victory over Khilji is commemorated in Assam as Mahavijay Diwas (27 March).

However, the organization lamented that Prithu’s bravery and nationalism have yet to receive the broader recognition they deserve in the rest of India.