Guwahati: After the season’s first wave of floods, Jorhat district in Assam faces a troubling rise in vector-borne diseases, including one confirmed death due to Japanese Encephalitis (JE).

Officials at Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) and the district health department confirmed that nine people have tested positive for JE this year. Five of them are currently undergoing treatment at JMCH and Jorhat Mission Hospital.

Doctors also reported 11 additional cases with encephalitis-like symptoms. Meanwhile, the district has recorded 18 dengue cases, primarily among individuals who recently traveled to Jorhat from other areas.

A JMCH source, who requested anonymity, cautioned that actual case numbers may be higher than reported.

Dr. Kobita Bhuyan, District Epidemiological Monitoring Officer (DEMO), provided a status update, stating that between January and June, health authorities detected nine cases of Japanese Encephalitis (JE). One patient has died, while five others remain hospitalised in stable condition. She noted that vaccinated children are recovering well and assured that the situation is currently under control. “We’re doing everything we can to keep it that way,” she added.

Munmi Dutta, the district consultant for vector-borne diseases, stressed the importance of public awareness. “Our teams have been visiting households in both urban and rural areas, educating people about symptoms and prevention,” she said.

ASHA workers have been distributing leaflets and informing villagers, while veterinary officials have joined in to sanitise pig shelters and monitor livestock, since pigs can serve as carriers of the JE virus.

“Our teams have already identified and destroyed mosquito breeding sites,” Dutta added.

She advised farmers in paddy fields to stay cautious due to increased mosquito activity during the cultivation season.

“We urge farmers to wear full-sleeved clothing. If anyone experiences fever, headache, or confusion, seek medical attention immediately. Avoid delaying treatment with over-the-counter drugs, early intervention can save lives.”

To further strengthen public outreach, the health department has joined forces with the veterinary department to host awareness camps at both the community and village levels. Local health workers are ensuring that no household is left unaware of the risk.

“We request the public not to ignore symptoms like fever,” Dutta emphasized. “If you feel unwell, visit the nearest health facility without delay. Early treatment greatly increases survival chances.”

With stagnant post-flood conditions creating ideal mosquito breeding environments, local authorities have ramped up containment efforts and urged residents to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions.