Guwahati: Acting on confidential intelligence, Assam Police on Sunday seized a significant quantity of heroin weighing 395.67 grams, estimated to be worth Rs 3.16 crore in the illicit market, and arrested one drug peddler following the seizure.

Sources indicate that the police intercepted a vehicle travelling from Silchar to Guwahati and successfully recovered a significant quantity of heroin.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official social media handle X confirmed the arrest and stated that, based on secret information, Guwahati Police intercepted a vehicle en route from Silchar to Guwahati and recovered 395.67 grams of heroin worth Rs 3.16 crore.

The Chief Minister noted that following the seizure, the police arrested 1 drug peddler.

The Chief Minister added that Assam remains relentless in its crackdown on drug networks.