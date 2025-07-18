Written by Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam Police carried out two separate anti-narcotics operations this week, resulting in the seizure of banned substances valued at several crores and the arrest of four individuals.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operations on X on Friday.

In the first operation, Sribhumi Police conducted an intelligence-based raid that led to the seizure of 30,000 YABA tablets, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore. One accused was arrested. The Chief Minister confirmed the development, stating that investigations are ongoing to trace further linkages in the supply network.

In a separate case, a police team from Jagiroad Police Station intercepted a Hyundai i20 during routine naka checking near the TATA Semiconductor area along NH-27.

During the search, 58.05 grams of suspected heroin were recovered from a concealed cavity in the vehicle. Two persons — Md. Ajijur Rahman and Md. Muksidul Momin — were arrested on the spot.

Legal proceedings have been initiated in both cases under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.