Guwahati: Cachar Police in Assam, seized 40,000 yaba tablets, valued at around Rs 12 crore, from Kathalbasti near Kathal Bye Pass on Wednesday.

One suspected peddler was arrested in connection with the case.

Officials said the drugs were recovered from a vehicle during a routine check. The identity of the arrested individual has not been disclosed.

Yaba, a methamphetamine-based drug, has been increasingly trafficked across the region. Police believe the arrested suspect is linked to a larger network and investigations are ongoing to trace the supply chain. Further arrests are expected.

High Hopes, Hard Fall??12 crore Drug Seized!



In a precise anti narcotics operation at Kathalbasti, near Kathal Bye Pass, @CacharPolice seized-

40,000 yaba tablets and arrested one peddler.



Great job, @assampolice#AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/0M8GjCtks7 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 17, 2025

The operation is part of the state’s #AssamAgainstDrugs initiative. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the police action on X, commending the seizure and arrest.

The state government has reiterated its zero-tolerance policy on narcotics and is strengthening border security measures.