Guwahati: Assam Police successfully rescued a newborn baby after traffickers allegedly sold the child illegally in Lakhimpur’s Dhakuakhana to a Guwahati-based couple

This case, cracked through strong inter-district coordination, sheds light on the growing concerns of child trafficking masked as adoption across Assam.

Lakhimpur Police on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle on Sunday stated:

“Inter-district cooperation led to the recovery of a newborn child who was sold illegally in Dhakuakhana to a couple from Guwahati. Further legal action has been initiated. @assampolice @migueldasq.”

The rescue operation reportedly followed credible intelligence developed by local law enforcement agencies.

Police sources said the traffickers disguised the baby’s sale as an informal adoption and ignored the mandatory legal procedures under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

Officials confirmed that both the biological mother and the receiving couple are currently under investigation.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and JJ Act, and they expect to make more arrests.

Meanwhile, a similar incident has reportedly surfaced in Tinsukia district, where police are probing the illegal handover of a newborn under suspicious circumstances.

A source familiar with the investigation said that officials have not yet confirmed the incident.

“The modus operandi appears similar, lack of documentation, no involvement of child welfare authorities, and an exchange of money.”

Child rights activists in Assam have long warned about a growing underground network facilitating illegal adoptions, often targeting vulnerable mothers from economically weaker sections.

“These acts not only violate the law but also expose infants to lifelong risks, including exploitation and identity loss,” said a representative from an NGO working in Upper Assam.

Police across districts have alerted officers to monitor suspicious activities involving infant care homes, private maternity wards, and intermediaries.

Assam Police have reiterated their commitment to child protection and warned of strict action against violators.

As of now, the rescued infant is in safe custody under the supervision of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), and authorities are exploring legal options to ensure the child’s long-term protection.