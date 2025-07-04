Guwahati: A police officer in Assam’s Sonitpur district has been suspended following allegations of mishandling the investigation into the assault of two journalists.

The incident, which occurred on June 29 in the Dhekiajuli area, involved reporters Bimaljyoti Nath and Bipul Phoyel from the Guwahati-based news channel ND24.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The duo was attacked and seriously injured by unidentified miscreants while returning from covering a report on alleged illegal mining activities.

Charu Rajbongshi, the officer-in-charge of Raikhasmari police outpost, was initially removed from active duty on Wednesday. He was later suspended, according to Sonitpur Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Madhurima Das.

The attack sparked widespread outrage, with protests led by the Dhekiajuli Press Club and the All Bodo Students Union demanding strict action against the perpetrators. Although four suspects were arrested in connection with the case, three of them were later released on bail—prompting further criticism over alleged investigative lapses by Rajbongshi.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The main accused, Dilip Nath, remains at large, and his continued evasion has intensified scrutiny on the police’s handling of the case. His son is currently in judicial custody.

Authorities recovered a vehicle allegedly used by Nath near Rowta in the neighbouring Udalguri district. The search for Nath is ongoing, ASP Das confirmed, adding that further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.

Nath is known for his association with a news portal and has a record of filing Right to Information (RTI) applications with various government departments.