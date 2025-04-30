Assam police nab 4 drug peddlers, seize 34.59 grams of heroin in Dibrugarh

Dibrugarh: Assam police have arrested four alleged drug peddlers and seized 34.59 grams of suspected heroin during two separate operations conducted in Dibrugarh on Tuesday, an official confirmed on Wednesday.

The police arrested the drug peddlers identified as Purnima Biswas(53), Abhijit Biswas(25), Sujata Rai alias Saheli(30), and Inja Hussain alias Niku (28) under the NDPS Act.

According to the official, the Dibrugarh police launched a significant crackdown in the Kalibari area and the Railway Colony area of Dibrugarh, Assam, on Tuesday, leading to the successful arrests of the accused.

During the operation, the police recovered six mobile handsets, 71 small bottles of suspected heroin from the residence of Purnima Biswas, the official noted.

The official added, “We have launched a massive crackdown against the drug trade, and so far, police have arrested many drug peddlers with contraband items.”

