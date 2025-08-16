Guwahati: Assam Police have launched their annual Body Mass Index (BMI) checks across the force, emphasizing the critical role of physical fitness in law enforcement.

“Assam Police raising the bar and the measuring tape! The annual BMI checks are underway, with DGP Sh Harmeet Singh leading by example as the first to step onto the scale. Fitness isn’t optional when serving justice with strength and stamina,” Assam Police tweeted on Saturday, emphasizing the leadership’s commitment to a healthier force.

This initiative, a regular feature over the past few years, aims to ensure that police personnel meet the physical standards necessary for demanding tasks such as crowd control, emergency response, and counter-insurgency operations.

DGP Harmeet Singh’s active participation has set a motivating example for officers across all districts, encouraging them to prioritize their fitness.

Following the BMI assessments, officers who require improvement will receive personalized fitness and diet plans. “A fitter police force ensures quicker responses, greater endurance, and enhanced service to citizens,” noted a senior official.

The fitness initiative also complements Assam Police’s ongoing modernization efforts, where professional training, physical preparedness, and technology-driven policing work in tandem to ensure efficient law enforcement.