Guwahati: Assam police have filed an FIR against four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in connection with the alleged beating of a 45-year-old man, which led to his death in Assam’s Cachar district.

The FIR was lodged on Monday afternoon at Kalain Police Station, following widespread protests by local residents.

The incident has sparked public outrage, although the BSF has denied the allegations and stated that an internal investigation is underway.

The victim, identified as Nirmal Namasudra, was allegedly attacked by BSF personnel on the night of August 1. He succumbed to his injuries the following day at Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH).

According to police sources, Nirmal, a farmer who locals say suffered from a mental disorder, told his family he was feeling unwell due to the humid weather and stepped out of his house around 11:30 PM. The alleged assault occurred about 30 minutes later.

The victim’s family, in the FIR, claims that BSF personnel forcibly dragged Nirmal into their vehicle while locals attempted to intervene..

When people protested, the BSF personnel reportedly threatened them with firearms and used abusive language, the FIR states.

The incident has sparked ongoing protests in the Katigorah area, with residents accusing BSF personnel of harassing civilians at night under the guise of security operations.

BSF sources have countered these claims, stating that Nirmal was found intoxicated and injured, and that BSF personnel rescued him and took him to the hospital.

They also confirmed that an internal inquiry is underway.