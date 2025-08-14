Guwahati: Assam Commissioner of Police Partha Sarathi Mahanta has been honoured with the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service 2025 recently.

The award has been given in recognition of his outstanding leadership and remarkable service to the state’s police force.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The announcement was made on the eve of Independence Day through the Assam Police’s official website.

This year, a total of 17 national medals were awarded to Assam Police personnel.

They have been awarded for their commitment to duty, acts of bravery, and professional excellence.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among them, three officers were presented with the medal of Gallantry, while thirteen were awarded the Medal for Meritorious Service.

The list of recipients features prominent names such as Sanjukta Parasar, Inspector General; Vivek Raj Singh, Inspector General; Jayshree Khersa, Commandant; Hridayjit Barman, Superintendent of Police; Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police; Debasish Borah, Commandant; Tabu Ram Pegu, Commandant; Nirmal Chandra Biswas, Deputy Superintendent of Police; Lalit Saikia, Inspector; Akhil Kumar Das, Sub-Inspector; Dhruba Sarki, Inspector; Nabin Chandra Sharma, Assistant Commandant; and Rabindra Singha, Sub-Inspector.

Police officials stated that the awards reflect the force’s dedication to protecting citizens and maintaining law and order in Assam.