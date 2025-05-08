Guwahati: Assam police on Wednesday seized 20,000 WY tablets worth around Rs 5 crore and arrested a woman in Guwahati.
According to police, acting on reliable intelligence, the Guwahati City Police intercepted the woman at the Guwahati Railway Station. After a thorough search, they recovered the drugs from her possession.
Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operation on X, stating, “Acting on credible intelligence, @GhyCityPolice intercepted a suspect at Guwahati Railway Station and seized the following: 20,000 WY tablets valued at approximately Rs 4-5 crore, one mobile handset, Rs 1,000 cash. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case.”