Guwahati: Assam police on Wednesday seized 20,000 WY tablets worth around Rs 5 crore and arrested a woman in Guwahati.

According to police, acting on reliable intelligence, the Guwahati City Police intercepted the woman at the Guwahati Railway Station. After a thorough search, they recovered the drugs from her possession.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on intel, CGPD team from Panbazar PS seized 20,000 Yaba tablets worth ?5 crore during a raid on the Coimbatore Express at Guwahati Railway Station this morning.



Parvina Khatun Bibi (31) of Cooch Behar was arrested.



1 mobile phone & ?1,000 in cash were also recovered. pic.twitter.com/EAUsqKiE9g — Guwahati Police (@GuwahatiPol) May 7, 2025

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma shared details of the operation on X, stating, “Acting on credible intelligence, @GhyCityPolice intercepted a suspect at Guwahati Railway Station and seized the following: 20,000 WY tablets valued at approximately Rs 4-5 crore, one mobile handset, Rs 1,000 cash. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case.”