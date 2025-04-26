Guwahati: Assam Police on Friday arrested two persons for alleged controversial social media posts on the Pahalgam terror attack.

Golaghat police arrested Dimpal Bora, also known as Dimpla Dadhisi, a former journalist, from Guwahati for a Facebook post. Bora, who had worked in local news channels, allegedly blamed the BJP government for the terror attack.

In a separate case, Darrang police arrested a local Congress leader identified as Bimal Mahato in Orang for an objectionable post on the terror attack. Mahato is the president of the Pansoi Serphang Block Congress Committee.

Earlier, at least eight people, including AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam, were arrested across Assam for online posts on the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Of the eight, six were held on Friday, while two others, including AIUDF legislator Aminul Islam, were arrested the previous day.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam would take the strongest possible action against anyone who dares to defend, directly or indirectly, the horrific Pakistan-sponsored terror attack in Pahalgam.

“Let it be known clearly: those who attempt to justify, normalize, or dilute the brutal murder of innocent civilians are not exercising freedom of expression — they are standing against the soul of India,” he said, adding that Islam’s statement hurt the sentiments of the people of the State.