Guwahati: Assam Police arrested three more individuals from different districts on Sunday for allegedly expressing support for Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on his ‘X’ handle that the total number of arrests for seditious comments has now reached 42.

#Update on Crackdown against traitors for defending Pakistan on Indian soil- 20.30hrs | 04 May



1??Azibor Rehman arrested by @Barpeta_Police



2?? Joynal Uddin arrested by @Hojai_Police



3?? Asraful Islam arrested by @chirangpolice



Total of 42 Anti Nationals put behind BARS. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 4, 2025

Barpeta Police apprehended Azibor Rehman, Hojai Police arrested Joynal Uddin, and Chirang Police took Asraful Islam into custody around 8.30 pm on Sunday.

CM Sarma confirmed that Assam Police are acting swiftly against individuals who post anti-national remarks.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma issued another strong statement on his official X handle on Monday, condemning Indians who defend or glorify Pakistan.

To Those in India Who Invest Time in “Aman Ki Asha”



How Pakistan Handles Pro-India Voices:

1.Surveillance & Profiling

– Every post, tweet, or article with pro-India sentiment is tracked by Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, especially the ISI.

– Students, activists, and… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 5, 2025

He described such actions as “ignorance at best, hypocrisy at worst— and a betrayal of your own motherland.”

Sarma accused these individuals of misusing India’s democratic freedoms to support a regime that suppresses dissent and criminalizes pro-India sentiments.

He pointed out that in Pakistan, talking about peace with India is treated as a punishable offense, with students, activists, and journalists often jailed, tortured, or disappeared for expressing such views.

CM Sarma criticized Pakistan’s use of cybercrime laws like PECA to silence citizens under vague charges such as “anti-state” or “glorifying the enemy.”

He also highlighted the systematic deletion of peace-related content by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority.

Sarma drew attention to the repression of Baloch, Pashtun, and Sindhi activists, noting that many vanish for challenging military narratives or showing openness toward India.

He further contrasted Pakistan’s intolerance with India’s democratic openness, stating that people in India freely debate and even defend Pakistan publicly—something the Pakistani regime would never tolerate.

Calling out what he sees as misplaced idealism, Sarma said, “Romanticizing Pakistan while enjoying Indian freedom is not idealism.”