Digboi: Tingrai in Assam’s Tinsukia district witnessed major unrest after officials detected multiple unauthorized financial transactions at the Punjab National Bank (PNB) Tingrai branch.

The transactions involved loan accounts linked to several Self Help Groups (SHGs) under the Tingrai Gram Panchayat segment.

According to the aggrieved women beneficiaries from the Milanjyoti SHG, the bank allegedly sanctioned and credited loans worth several lakhs into their savings accounts without proper authorization. They claimed that the bank violated operating guidelines and procedures during the transaction process.

As soon as the irregularities came to light, officials from the Hapjan Block Project and the Tinsukia district administration intervened and began verifying the accounts and transaction records.

“This act amounts to fraud and cheating. The SHG neither gave consent for the transaction nor received any communication about it,” said the Bank Mitra responsible for the concerned panchayat.

She further asserted, “Out of 114 SHGs, 55 maintain accounts with Tingrai PNB. As the intermediary between the SHGs and the bank, I have always ensured transparency during loan sanctions and repayments.”

Meanwhile, sources revealed that authorities had detected anomalies in more than 18 accounts by Thursday afternoon, and the number could rise to 38.

Bank officials confirmed that they were verifying the transactions as of the time of reporting.

A bank employee stated that only the former branch manager and deputy manager, who both transferred to other locations in the district, could fully clarify the matter.

Authorities have yet to determine who instructed the fund credits and subsequent debits. However, preliminary estimates suggest the fraudulent transactions across several SHG loan accounts may amount to several lakhs.

The Hapjan Block Project Manager and the bank authorities could face accountability for approving these loans without proper documentation, authorized signatures, or meeting resolutions from SHGs seeking credit.

Notably, this is not the first time SHG-related financial anomalies have surfaced in Tingrai. Despite repeated incidents, the Tinsukia district administration has consistently failed to ensure transparency or educate beneficiaries about the functioning of SHG-linked schemes, Bank Mitras, and associated financial institutions.