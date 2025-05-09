North Lakhimpur: The organizing committee of the 2025 Phaato Bihu in Dhakuakhana of Assam has canceled the annual celebrations due to the current situation in the country.

Basanta Saikia, the president of the organizing committee, made the announcement during a press meet held at the event’s permanent venue at Mohghuli Chapori in Assam’s Dhakuakhana, on Friday afternoon.

Saikia explained that the decision to cancel the festivities followed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s call to conclude all Bihu functions in the state before May 10, in light of the ongoing armed conflict along the western front.

The organizers scaled back the Phaato Bihu celebrations, originally scheduled as a three-day cultural event from today until May 11.

In response to the Chief Minister’s directive, the organizers held today’s events, such as the flag hoisting and souvenir release, in a subdued manner before officially announcing the cancellation.

