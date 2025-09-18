Digboi: The Assam Rail Passengers Association (ARPA) on Thursday morning urged the Northeast Frontier Railway to prioritize the long-pending demands for the Digboi–Margherita–Ledo section, describing the region’s connectivity as “critical for both passengers and economic growth.”

In a memorandum submitted to the Divisional Railway Manager of the Tinsukia Division, ARPA outlined key proposals aimed at improving safety, convenience, and infrastructure.

Among its top demands, ARPA urged the conversion of the 15603/15604 Guwahati–Ledo Intercity Express from outdated ICF coaches to modern LHB coaches.

The association also proposed rescheduling the train’s departure from Guwahati to around 8:30 pm to ensure better connectivity for passengers.

Additionally, it called for the extension of the Rangiya–New Tinsukia Express (15927) up to Ledo, with the inclusion of an extra 3A and Sleeper coaches.

ARPA emphasized the need to develop Ledo as a full-fledged terminus station with modern amenities, citing its strategic location near the Indo–Myanmar border.

It also requested the introduction of superfast trains from Ledo to Howrah and New Delhi, the accelerated completion of Amrit Bharat Station upgrades at Margherita and Ledo, and the resumption of the Dibrugarh–Ledo DEMU service to restore affordable daily connectivity.

To meet the needs of local commuters, ARPA proposed a new daytime EMU/MEMU service from Dibrugarh to Ledo and demanded the speedy electrification of the NTSK–Ledo route.

The association also advocated for a new Ledo–Naharlagun service via the Bogibeel Bridge to improve regional connectivity with Arunachal Pradesh.

At the same time, ARPA urged railway authorities to ensure genuine representation of passenger activists in consultative bodies such as SLCC, DRUCC, and ZRUCC.

ARPA leaders, President Ranu Baruwa, Vice President Purna Borah, and Joint Secretaries Anamul Hussain and Riku Bhattacharjee, asserted that the proposals go beyond passenger convenience and represent “essential steps to unlock the economic and strategic potential of Upper Assam.”

In a strong appeal, ARPA declared:

“The time for action is now. The Digboi–Margherita–Ledo corridor is more than just a railway line, it is the lifeline of our frontier region. We urge the railway authorities and the government to act swiftly, as every delay holds back the progress and connectivity that the people of Upper Assam rightfully deserve.”