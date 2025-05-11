Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sustained a decisive lead in the Assam Panchayat elections, pulling ahead in both the Zila Parishad Constituencies (ZPCs) and the Anchalik Panchayat (AP) segments, as of 1 pm.

Election officials began counting votes early in the morning, and results from several districts have steadily come in throughout the day, confirming BJP’s dominance across key regions.

The latest numbers reveal the party’s extensive lead at the district and intermediate levels. In the ZPC category, BJP leads in 52 seats, followed by Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) with 10, the Congress with 5, and others with just 1. Neither the Raijor Dal nor the AIUDF has managed to lead in any ZPC seats so far.

At the Anchalik Panchayat level, BJP has surged ahead in 351 seats. AGP holds leads in 41, while Congress trails with 35. AIUDF has leads in 2, Raijor Dal has yet to make an impact, and other candidates collectively lead in 17 seats.

While BJP continues to dominate the polls, its ally AGP has also made notable gains, particularly in the Upper Assam region. Congress remains active but struggles to keep pace, maintaining a presence in select constituencies.

Emerging parties such as the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal have yet to convert their grassroots efforts into significant vote leads, despite fielding a visible number of candidates.

Officials are continuing the vote count under tight security and close administrative supervision at multiple centers across the state.