Guwahati: Assam Panchayat Elections: Election officials continued counting votes for the Assam Panchayat Elections 2025 on Sunday, with the process still underway even by 11 pm.

The counting, which began at 8 am, extended well beyond expected hours due to the use of paper ballots and high voter participation across all 27 districts.

Officials at multiple centres continued tallying votes and had not yet declared the final results.

State election authorities set up thousands of counting centres and deployed tight security to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Officials said they counted votes steadily throughout the day and continued compiling results across multiple constituencies.

The elections, held in two phases on May 2 and May 7, drew participation from nearly 1.5 crore voters. Voter turnout remained high, especially in the first phase, which recorded 70.19%, with Majuli district leading at 80.02%. The second phase saw a lower turnout of 56.71%, but a larger electorate, with over 91 lakh eligible voters casting their ballots.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies secured a strong lead before counting began by winning 1,289 seats unopposed, including 21 Zila Parishad positions, 151 Anchalik Panchayat seats, and 1,117 Gaon Panchayat wards.

In total, voters decided the fate of candidates across 397 Zila Parishad constituencies, 181 Anchalik Panchayats, and over 11,000 Gaon Panchayat wards.

The massive scale of the election, combined with ballot-based voting, significantly increased the time required for accurate counting.

The State Election Commission assured that officials were following strict protocols to ensure accuracy and fairness. District administrations had finalized all logistical arrangements, while opposition parties submitted formal appeals demanding transparency in the counting process.

By late evening, counting activity remained intense at several centres, with officials working under high security and administrative supervision. Election officials are expected to declare final results district-wise as counting progresses through the night.