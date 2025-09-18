Guwahati: A fierce political controversy has erupted in Assam following Asaduddin Owaisi’s scathing critique of an AI-generated video released by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Assam unit.

The AIMIM president, in a post on X on September 17, 2025, condemned the video, which depicts a Muslim-majority Assam in the absence of BJP rule, as a manifestation of “repulsive Hindutva ideology.”

Owaisi accused the BJP of fear-mongering beyond electoral gains, alleging their ultimate goal is a “Muslim-mukt Bharat,” and criticized their lack of vision for India.

BJP Assam has posted a disgusting AI video that shows a Muslim-majority Assam if there was no BJP. They are not fear-mongering just for votes, this is the repulsive Hindutva ideology in true form. The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them, their dream is a… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) September 17, 2025

The video, posted on September 12, 2025, has amassed over 12,000 engagements and ignited a heated debate, with Owaisi’s remarks at the center of the storm.

We can’t let this dream of Paaijaan to be true!! pic.twitter.com/NllcbTFiwV — BJP Assam Pradesh (@BJP4Assam) September 15, 2025

The video, shared from the @BJP4Assam handle, portrays shadowy figures in burqas and skullcaps crossing barbed wire fences, labeled as “illegal immigrants.”

It aligns with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s warnings about unauthorized Bangladeshi crossings threatening Assam’s cultural identity.

Owaisi, however, argued that the depiction targets Indian Muslims, stating, “The very existence of Muslims in India is a problem for them.”

As Owaisi’s critique resonates online, the ECI’s stance and public reaction could shape Assam’s political future in the weeks ahead.