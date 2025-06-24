Guwahati: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken formal custody of ULFA (Independent) brigadier Rupam Asom, also known as Kant Borah, shortly after Tinsukia police in Assam apprehended him earlier this month.

Officials confirmed that investigators have subjected the senior insurgent leader to intense interrogation sessions over the past three days at the NIA’s Sonapur office near Guwahati in Assam.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rupam Asom plays a central role in multiple high-profile investigations involving murder, abduction, and militant operations in Northeast India.

The NIA had already registered several cases against him as part of its continuing crackdown on insurgent groups in the region.

With custody secured, the agency has reopened dormant case files linked to past ULFA(I)-related incidents. These investigations, previously stalled due to Rupam Asom’s prolonged fugitive status, are now back in motion.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Security officials believe that his questioning could yield vital intelligence on ULFA(I)’s internal structure, recruitment pipelines, and cross-border networks.

While the NIA has not yet revealed the exact charges under which it will present him in court, sources expect further legal and investigative developments in the days ahead.