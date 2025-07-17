Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: In a major development in Assam’s Dispur IED recovery case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday arrested two more individuals for their alleged involvement in a terror conspiracy by the banned outfit ULFA(I).

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to an official press release, the arrested accused, Bhargob Gogoi and Sumu Gogoi, are residents of Dibrugarh district in Assam.

They are believed to have played a direct role in the conspiracy to carry out multiple blasts in Assam on Independence Day 2024, including planting an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at Dispur Last Gate in Guwahati. The plot was allegedly orchestrated by ULFA(I), a proscribed terrorist organization.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the Dispur police in September 2024, confirmed that this brings the total number of arrests in case RC-03/2024/NIA-GUW to three.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The agency had already filed a chargesheet against three individuals last month under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A], and the Explosives Substances Act.

Officials stated that the arrested duo were part of a larger terror module aimed at disrupting peace and security in Assam through planned explosions. The conspiracy reportedly posed a serious threat to the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The NIA emphasized that further investigations into the case are ongoing to unravel the full network behind the conspiracy.