Guwahati: A newborn died at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Assam on Monday morning after falling from a bed inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr. Achyut Chandra Baishya, GMCH Principal, said the hospital received the information early in the morning. The infant, born to Smita Deka of Noonmati, had been undergoing treatment for jaundice in the NICU.

During a routine check, staff found that two babies had fallen from their beds. One of them was found hanging from a phototherapy bed and did not survive.

Dr. Baishya confirmed that the hospital has launched an internal inquiry and is reviewing CCTV footage to determine how the incident occurred.

He admitted that the NICU frequently operates beyond capacity. Though the unit is equipped for 80 infants, the hospital often accommodates two to three babies per bed due to a heavy patient load.

“This is the first time something like this has happened at GMCH,” said Dr. Baishya. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family, and we are committed to finding out what went wrong.”

He urged the public not to judge the hospital’s overall safety based on a single incident. “People don’t stop travelling by car or plane after accidents. Likewise, this incident does not mean GMCH is unsafe,” he said.