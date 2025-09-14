Guwahati: In commemoration of the centenary of the legendary singer and Bharat Ratna recipient, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, revered as the quintessential embodiment of Assamese culture, Assam is honoring his legacy with a series of statewide events throughout the year. Coordinated by a range of organizations, institutions, and the state government, these initiatives aim to transform the centennial into a profound tribute rather than merely marking a chronological milestone.

‘Bhupen da Uncut’ Premieres in Guwahati

As a prelude to the historic occasion, the much-anticipated premiere of ‘Bhupen da Uncut,’ a rare documentary featuring the iconic singer, composer, and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, took place on September 7 at Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati. The event was attended by members of Dr. Hazarika’s family, well-wishers, and noteworthy individuals from the political and cultural landscapes of Assam.

Dr. Hazarika’s son, Tej Hazarika, came from the United States with his wife, Candace Hazarika, and their son, Sage Akash Hazarika, to attend the event. Samar Hazarika, a renowned singer and Dr. Hazarika’s younger brother, graced the gathering, joining hands with other beloved family members. The premiere began with an introductory speech by producer and director Bobbeeta Sharma, who revealed that the documentary showcased seldom-seen archival recordings captured in England in 1999. Executive Producer Chinmoy Sharma gave the vote of thanks.

A Treasure Trove of Insights

After the film, Samar Hazarika was swept by a surge of emotions, articulating that he sensed a resurrection of “Bhupen da” in the documentary—a treasure trove of profound insights into the life of the musical genius. Tej Hazarika and his family expressed their enthusiasm for the film’s depth and diversity. A plethora of luminaries from the realms of culture and literature, along with notable political figures from various parties, graced the screening.

The Documentary: A Personal Glimpse

The one-hour film, ‘Bhupen da Uncut,’ delves into a personal and unfiltered depiction of Dr. Hazarika during his 1999 trip to England, where he participated in a cultural event organized by the Assam Medical College Doctors Alumni Group. Incorporating vintage video material shot over two decades ago on a Hi-8 camcorder by Executive Producer Chinmoy Sharma, this exceptional documentary offers a profound exploration of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s philosophical and ideological viewpoints.

In this video documentation, Dr. Hazarika eloquently recounts anecdotes from his early life, detailing his upbringing, significant interactions with cultural luminaries, academic pursuits in New York, and personal insights into his marriage. The film also delves into a previously undisclosed anthology of his poetic works, providing a unique glimpse into the extensive scope of his artistic heritage and shedding light on facets of his talent that had remained undiscovered. The documentary grants us an intimate peek into the profound depths of the iconic singer’s soul, revealing his trials, melancholy, unwavering strength, and youthful vitality.

The Making of ‘Bhupen da Uncut’

In 1999, Bobbeeta Sharma and her team traveled to England at the invitation of the Assam Medical College Doctors’ Alumni to film a program featuring Dr. Bhupen Hazarika. The event was coordinated by Dr. Nipen Borkotoky. The program was subsequently aired on Doordarshan as part of a popular series, ‘Geetimalika,’ produced by Chinmoy Sharma.

After digitizing several tapes brimming with untold stories and melodic notes, Bobbeeta Sharma felt a heightened sense of assurance to produce a one-hour documentary centered on Dr. Hazarika’s life and work. ‘Bhupen da Uncut’ was conceptualized, directed, and produced by Bobbeeta Sharma, with Chinmoy Sharma as executive producer and cinematographer, Ravindra Badgaiyan as editor and creative director, and the narration script crafted by Jimoni Choudhury.