Guwahati: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has held Guwahati Neurological Research Centre (GNRC) Hospital of Assam, accountable for medical negligence that left a patient with severe and lasting disabilities.

The verdict, delivered on April 30, 2025, in Consumer Complaint No. 581 of 2014, marks a significant development in the pursuit of justice for victims of medical malpractice.

The complaint was filed by Takam James, a resident of Arunachal Pradesh, against three doctors at GNRC Hospital— Navanil Barua, Bivan Bihari Dey, and Monoj Agarwal.

James alleged gross medical negligence during his treatment at the hospital, which resulted in serious health complications requiring extensive treatment and ongoing medical care.

While the initial compensation claim of Rs 12.4 crore was considered excessive by the NCDRC due to a lack of sufficient supporting documentation, the Commission carefully reviewed the case and acknowledged the trauma, suffering, and significant financial burden endured by the complainant.

James had to seek treatment at various hospitals across the country, including a long and costly journey to VMC in Vellore, Tamil Nadu. The Commission noted that he continues to rely on constant medical attention and medication due to the alleged negligence.

The Commission, comprising Hon’ble Subhash Chandra and Hon’ble AVM J. Rajendra (Retd.), found the three doctors at fault and directed them to pay a compensation of Rs 20,00,000 jointly and severally to James.

The amount must be paid within one month of the order, failing which the doctors will be liable to pay interest at the rate of 12% per annum on the delayed payment until the full amount is settled. Additionally, the Commission ordered the payment of Rs 50,000 as litigation costs to the complainant.

The ruling serves as a strong reminder that medical professionals and institutions carry a fundamental duty of care toward their patients, and any breach of this duty can have devastating consequences.

The NCDRC’s decision reinforces the right of patients to seek redressal and fair compensation when harmed due to medical negligence. It also emphasizes the importance of timely justice and accountability in the healthcare sector, offering a ray of hope for those who have suffered silently due to medical lapses.