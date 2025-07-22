Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: Assam Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on Monday said in Delhi that there should be a discussion on the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

Later, he wrote on X and shared a video in which he spoke to the media on the issue.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note, with the Opposition heavily criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence during the first week of the session. Congress MP from Assam and Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, launched a sharp attack on the Prime Minister and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government over their handling of the Pahalgam terror attack and the scheduling of foreign trips during the session.

In a strongly worded statement posted on social media platform X on Monday, Gogoi said:

“Given the fact that the Indian Parliament is being convened for the first time since the Pahalgam attack, the Prime Minister should have given precedence to the nation and the Parliament. He should have addressed the nation on the Pahalgam attack on the first day. There should have been a discussion after his statement.”

Gogoi criticised the Prime Minister for choosing to go abroad instead of being present in Parliament, especially when the country is grieving. He stated that by skipping the first week of the session, the Prime Minister had sent a demoralising message to the armed forces and to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the Pahalgam ambush.

Further intensifying his criticism, Gogoi wrote:

“Instead, he has decided to skip the first week of Parliament because of his foreign trips. What message does this send to the Indian troops and the family members of the deceased?”

He emphasised that Parliament should have been the first platform for the government to offer answers and reassure the nation.

Gogoi also highlighted that the government’s Business Advisory Committee and the list of businesses for the day did not even mention the Pahalgam incident.

“The BJP government further rubbed salt into the wounds of grieving family members by completely excluding the Pahalgam attack from today’s listed business and the agenda of the Business Advisory Committee,” he added.

Raising serious concerns, Gogoi questioned the decision to schedule foreign trips during a crucial Parliament session.

“Why schedule foreign trips when Parliament is in session, and especially when the country wants to know how Pahalgam happened?”

On Monday morning, Gogoi submitted an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha under Rule 267, demanding a detailed discussion on the Pahalgam attack and the recently concluded Operation Sindoor. Other members of the Opposition, including Congress and the INDIA bloc leaders, have also filed notices pressing for an urgent discussion on the issue.

The Opposition has demanded a formal statement from the Prime Minister on the security lapse and the loss of lives in Pahalgam. The Congress party has stated that the government must not evade accountability and that Parliament must honour the martyrs with a transparent debate.

As Parliament proceeds through a politically tense Monsoon Session, Gaurav Gogoi and his party have made it clear that the Pahalgam attack will remain a central issue until it is addressed with the seriousness it demands.