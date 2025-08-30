Guwahati: Authorities on Saturday rescued a young mother and her four-month-old infant from Tamil Nadu, three weeks after they vanished from their home in East Gowabari, Tamulpur district.

The breakthrough came after a relentless investigation culminated in the arrest of a suspect, identified as Rafiq Ali, who now faces serious charges related to the abduction.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The ordeal began on August 8, when Pawan Barman, a resident of East Gowabari, returned home to find his wife and infant daughter missing.

With no immediate leads, Barman’s worst fears grew until he lodged a formal complaint with the Nagrijuli Police Outpost on August 23.

His First Information Report (FIR) described the sudden disappearance of his family, sparking an urgent response from law enforcement.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Under the leadership of Officer-in-Charge Susen Das, the Nagrijuli police launched a meticulous investigation. Acting on credible intelligence, the team traced the missing woman and child to Tamil Nadu, over 2,000 kilometers away.

In a carefully planned operation, authorities located the victims, who were found safe but shaken. The rescue has been hailed as a testament to the Assam Police’s determination and resourcefulness in tackling cross-border crimes.

The investigation led to the arrest of Rafiq Ali, a resident of Ramsagar in Goreswar, who is alleged to have orchestrated the abduction.

Ali was detained in Tamil Nadu and brought back to Assam, where he was charged under relevant sections of the BNS including kidnapping.

Following a court appearance, he was remanded to judicial custody at the district jail, where he awaits further legal proceedings.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the motive, citing the sensitivity of the case and the need to protect the victims’ privacy.

However, sources suggest the incident may stem from personal or local disputes, though no official confirmation has been provided. The investigation continues, with authorities working to uncover any additional details or accomplices.

In a heartwarming moment, the rescued mother and her infant were reunited with Barman and their extended family. The emotional reunion took place at the Nagrijuli Police Outpost, where officers ensured the family’s safe handover.

Also Read: Two POCSO convicts escape from Assam jail arrested in Karnataka

“We are beyond relieved to have them back,” a family member told reporters, requesting anonymity to avoid public scrutiny.

The case has sent ripples through Tamulpur, with local residents expressing both relief and concern over the incident. Community leaders have urged greater awareness and support for vulnerable families, emphasizing the need for stronger local mechanisms to prevent such occurrences.

“This could have ended tragically, but the police acted swiftly,” said a village elder, who declined to be named.

The successful rescue underscores the critical role of inter-state cooperation in tackling crimes like abduction. Assam Police’s collaboration with Tamil Nadu authorities ensured a rapid resolution, offering hope to families facing similar nightmares.

As the investigation progresses, all eyes remain on the judicial process, with expectations of a thorough probe to deliver justice.