Guwahati: Assam and Meghalaya officials have started installing boundary pillars in the Hahim region of Assam’s Kamrup district, aiming to resolve a border dispute that has lingered since Meghalaya separated from Assam in 1972.

This effort follows a major milestone reached in March 2022, when both states signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in New Delhi, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah present. The agreement settled six out of twelve contentious areas between the two northeastern states.

Authorities are now placing these pillars along the banks of the Gijang and Tirchang rivers, which cut through villages such as Umshek (Mathapota), Maspara, Malapara, Ranighar, Salpara, Thutia Bazaar near Hahim market, and Rangsapara near Athiabari in Meghalaya.

This move comes after a recent meeting on June 2, led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad K. Sangma.

Over the years, Assam and Meghalaya have held 32 rounds of talks to address 12 areas of territorial dispute spread across roughly 2,700 square kilometers. During their second phase of discussions this month, both chief ministers agreed to complete the construction of border pillars in the six resolved areas, Tarabari, Gizang, Hahim, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilangkata, and Ratacherra, by August 15, 2025.

“This pillar represents more than just a marker; it’s a testament to our commitment to peace and stability along the border,” said a senior member of the survey team. He confirmed that both states plan to finish the installation ahead of Independence Day 2025.

An unnamed official revealed that teams from both states will soon begin simultaneous construction in areas near the Gijang River.

Residents have expressed relief at the clarity this process brings. “We’ve lived in confusion for decades, caught between two states. Now, history is being etched in stone,” said an elderly man from Rangthali village.

However, six sectors, Block I, Block II, Langpih, Deshdoomreah, Khanduli, and Nongwah-Mawtamur, remain unresolved. These areas continue to pose challenges due to ethnic tensions, competing historical claims, and the absence of consistent on-ground enforcement since the Assam Reorganisation Act of 1971 first attempted to define state boundaries.