Guwahati: The Assam government on Tuesday launched a large-scale eviction drive in the Rengma Forest Division of Uriamghat, targeting alleged illegal encroachments on forest land.

The operation, centred around Bidyapur in the Golaghat district, aims to reclaim approximately 11,000 bighas of land, officials confirmed.

According to a senior forest official, the area had seen “massive encroachment, almost a complete commercial setup.” The first phase of the operation was completed on Tuesday afternoon and is expected to continue in the coming days.

The drive began early in the morning with the deployment of over 150 excavators and bulldozers, supported by personnel from the Assam Police, CRPF, and Forest Department.

Security forces established control across the area as shops, houses, and temporary structures were systematically removed. Officials stated that the drive proceeded peacefully, as the majority of the illegal settlers had vacated the premises after receiving prior eviction notices.

Approximately 1,500 families were served eviction notices before the operation. Another 500 families, identified as legitimate forest dwellers and holders of Forest Rights Committee (FRC) certificates, were exempted from the demolition.

“The operation was carefully planned and focused first on commercial establishments before proceeding to residential areas,” an official said. Preparatory work for the eviction began on Monday. Most of the affected families dismantled their own homes before the demolitions began, leaving behind only unoccupied structures.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited Uriamghat on July 25 to review the situation and instructed authorities to ensure that the eviction was conducted peacefully and within the bounds of the law. He expressed confidence that the operation would not face significant resistance.

Community responses have varied. Renu Devi Barua, a leader of an indigenous group in Tinsukia, supported the action, stating, “Our Chief Minister is removing illegal settlers. This is indeed good news.”

The Uriamghat eviction is part of a broader state initiative to clear encroachments from forest and government-owned land. Similar operations are being planned in other districts, including Kamrup (Metro), particularly in Maligaon, Jalukbari, and areas near Guwahati airport.

Officials maintain that the primary goals of the eviction drive are forest conservation and upholding legal land protections. While the operation may draw criticism over humanitarian concerns, the administration has stated that all steps are being taken in accordance with legal procedures.