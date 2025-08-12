Guwahati: As the world marked World Elephant Day on Monday, Assam observed the occasion with renewed calls for conservation, even as rising human–elephant conflict continues to pose challenges across the state.

Established in 2012, World Elephant Day is observed annually on August 12 to raise global awareness about the protection and preservation of elephants. This year’s theme, “Matriarchs & Memories,” honors elephant matriarchs and the women at the forefront of elephant conservation efforts.

Assam, home to one of India’s largest wild elephant populations, holds a deep cultural and ecological connection with the species. On social media, state ministers and conservationists marked the day with messages of support and concern.

State Health Minister Keshab Mahanta noted the significance of the day, highlighting efforts to reduce conflict between humans and elephants.

“World Elephant Day promotes the conservation and protection of elephants. Since 2012, this day has reminded us to safeguard these magnificent animals and reduce human–elephant conflict,” Mahanta posted. “The Asom Gana Parishad has adopted the elephant as its symbol to reflect our commitment to national pride and biodiversity.”

Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary also acknowledged the occasion, pointing to recent data that suggests positive trends in elephant numbers.

“Elephants are vital to our forests and ecosystem health. Assam’s population has increased from 5,719 in 2017 to 5,828 in 2024, with 82% of them residing in five designated elephant reserves,” he said, citing the Elephant Population Estimation Report 2024. “We must continue our efforts to protect their habitats.”

Despite the encouraging numbers, the issue of human–elephant conflict remains a pressing concern. In recent years, the state has witnessed increasing incidents of elephants entering farmlands and villages, often leading to property damage, injuries, or fatalities.

Earlier this week, forest officials reported the repeated entry of an injured elephant into a village near Amchang Reserve Forest in Guwahati.

Authorities said the animal attempted to rejoin its herd, but injuries and territorial tensions likely hindered it.

Similar incidents have become more frequent along forest fringes across Assam.

To tackle these challenges, the state government has rolled out the “Gaja Mitra” (Friends of Elephants) initiative. The program deploys trained community volunteers in 80 high-conflict zones to assist forest staff in guiding elephants away from settlements, setting up food sources in safe areas, and providing rapid response during emergencies.

Officials are using technological solutions to prevent conflict. They have installed AI-powered alert systems along railway tracks to detect elephant movement and reduce the risk of collisions.

Meanwhile, the local NGO Aaranyak has developed the Haati App, which uses GPS tracking to send real-time alerts to villagers when elephants are nearby. The app also aids in coordinating response efforts and facilitating compensation claims.

India is home to nearly 60% of the world’s wild elephants. The country has 33 designated elephant reserves and more than 150 elephant corridors to ensure safe migration and movement across habitats. Nationwide, this year’s World Elephant Day events included outreach programs, awareness drives, and educational campaigns reaching over 1.2 million schoolchildren.

For Assam, protecting elephants is not only a matter of conservation, but also of cultural identity and ecological balance. Conservationists continue to stress the broader implications: when elephants vanish, the ecosystems they support may begin to collapse.