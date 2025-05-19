Assam: Margherita court delivers first life sentence in 2018 murder case
On May 19, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Basfor sentenced Monteswar Dohotia to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of his uncle, Bimal Dohotia.

Guwahati: The Margherita Sub-Divisional Magistrate Court in Assam has delivered its first-ever life imprisonment sentence, concluding a prolonged seven-year legal battle over a brutal family murder.

On May 19, Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Basfor sentenced Monteswar Dohotia to life imprisonment for the 2018 murder of his uncle, Bimal Dohotia. The ruling marks a significant milestone in the court’s judicial history and has been widely welcomed by the local community.

The conviction stems from Session Case No. 17(M)/2020, linked to Bordumsa Police Station Case No. 42/2018. The case dates back to a shocking incident in 2018 when Monteswar Dohotia, along with his accomplice Pabitra Dohotia, allegedly killed Bimal Dohotia.

While Monteswar now faces life behind bars, co-accused Pabitra Dohotia remains on the run, having evaded arrest for over six years.

Both Monteswar and Pabitra hail from 1 No. Mohong Shantipur, located under the jurisdiction of the Bordumsa Police Station in Margherita Co-District. Monteswar is the son of Phuleswar Dohotia, while Pabitra is the son of Kulai Dohotia.

