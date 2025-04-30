Guwahati: In a shocking incident in Assam‘s Chirang district, a 30-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman on Wednesday morning, a day after being released on bail.

The accused has been identified as Mukha Basumatary.

Basumatary had been arrested earlier under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act for the attempted rape of a minor in 2023, a case for which the now-deceased woman had filed the initial police complaint.

He was released from jail on Tuesday afternoon and went straight to the woman’s village under Chirang’s Runikhata police station. Bail was granted to Basumatary by a local court last week.

Basumatary reportedly stormed into the 40-year-old woman’s home while she was alone and repeatedly stabbed her with a sharp weapon.

According to a senior police officer, the deceased woman was related to the minor girl, suggesting a motive of revenge.

“We have arrested the accused, and the investigation is ongoing,” the officer added.

Chirang Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshat Garg said that the accused is currently being interrogated, and the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

Police have collected evidence and are investigating the motive, with initial assessments suggesting it may be an act of revenge as the victim was related to the minor girl in the previous case.