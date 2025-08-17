Guwahati: The Board of Directors of the Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park in Assam has decided to award a monthly fellowship of Rs 10,000 to veteran wildlife rescuer Manoj Gogoi. The fellowship recognizes his long-standing work in rescuing and rehabilitating injured wild animals.

The board stated that the fellowship would continue “as long as the Orchid Park exists and as long as Manoj continues his rescue and treatment of wildlife.” Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi confirmed the announcement in a social media post on Sunday evening.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the official resolution, Manoj Gogoi—described as a committed nature conservationist and wildlife rescuer—will receive the fellowship beginning immediately. The resolution notes that Manoj, a recipient of the title Kazirangashree and the honorary distinction of Professor of Practice from Manipur University, has rescued and rehabilitated over 6,000 wild animals to date. These include 90 bird species, 31 reptile species, and 22 mammal species.

The Board of Directors of the Orchid Park, including Chairperson, Managing Directors Putukan Kakoti and Ranjan Phukan, and nature enthusiast Diganta Gogoi, met Manoj Gogoi and his family on Sunday to communicate the decision. Manoj accepted the fellowship with appreciation. Bird expert Rafiqul Islam was also present during the meeting.

Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi shared this statement with the public via social media.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Manoj Gogoi, often referred to as Kaziranga’s “Wildlife Warrior,” has spent decades rescuing wild animals, especially during the annual monsoon floods that affect Kaziranga National Park.

Over the years, he has rescued more than 6,000 animals, including endangered birds, reptiles, and mammals. Media reports have documented his work during natural disasters, noting his dedication and effectiveness despite limited resources.

The Kaziranga National Orchid and Biodiversity Park, associated with Akhil Gogoi’s conservation efforts, now holds one of India’s largest orchid collections, preserving over 2,000 species. The park also contributes to cultural and ecological awareness in the region.

The fellowship, while modest, represents institutional support for grassroots conservationists. It aims to help cover Manoj Gogoi’s recurring expenses for medicines, food, transport, and shelter for rescued animals. The initiative could also serve as a model for supporting others engaged in similar frontline conservation work.

This decision underlines the need to develop locally driven conservation approaches in sensitive ecosystems like Kaziranga. As human–wildlife conflicts and climate challenges such as flooding increase, it becomes more important to provide stable support for experienced rescuers.

Although Manoj Gogoi’s contributions are well documented, and Akhil Gogoi has publicized the fellowship, further formal confirmation from the Kaziranga Orchid Park and Manipur University would strengthen the official record of both the title and the fellowship.