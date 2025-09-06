Guwahati: Tensions flared on Saturday at Sribhumi with protests over the renaming of Karimganj to Sribhumi.

The main venue of the agitation was N.C. College in Badarpur.

Students and locals stopped activities at the National Highway 6, with traffic disrupted and reports of clash with authorities emerging.

The protest was a follow up on a 12-hour bandh initiated by an unidentified body.

It opposed the rechristening.

The crisis exacerbated by the evening with protesters allegedly hurling stones at cops.

Police had to resort to baton charge with one injured in the process.

There were also reports of journalists being attacked too.

According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Partha Pratim Das 110 individuals, mostly N.C. College students, were detained under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

A college professor was also apprehended for harassing senior officials.

Shops, businesses, and malls across the district were shut amid a stringent security presence in the area

However officials later stated that the situation had normalized but violations of prohibitory orders would amount to stern action.

Officials urged citizens to exercise restraint, stressing that while peaceful demonstrations are permitted, any breach of BNSS restrictions would invite strict legal action.